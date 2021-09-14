Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

