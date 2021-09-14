Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

