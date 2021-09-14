Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

