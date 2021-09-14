Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

