Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.92 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,645 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 217.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 177.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

