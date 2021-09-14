Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.20 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,670 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Splunk by 4,219.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 87,124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 26.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

