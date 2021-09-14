Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,222.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

