Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.93 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

