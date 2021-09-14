Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 93,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

