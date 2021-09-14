Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

