Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,044 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.