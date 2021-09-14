Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,166 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

