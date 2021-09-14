Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 130,340 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 422.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.97% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

