Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 142,170 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 49,364.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 204.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.