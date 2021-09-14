Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 17,110 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $199.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

