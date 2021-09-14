Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 65,685 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65,685 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

