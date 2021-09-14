Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $557.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

