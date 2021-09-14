Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

