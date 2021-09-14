Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $639.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.00 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

