Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.35% of Standard Motor Products worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,915 shares of company stock valued at $771,263. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

