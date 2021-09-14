Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,013 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

