Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 366 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $871.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.56. ASML Holding has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $875.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

