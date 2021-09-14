Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 461,774 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461,774 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.