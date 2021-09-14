Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,476 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

