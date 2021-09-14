Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) 1-Day Volume Tops $164,732.00

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $164,732.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00828552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

