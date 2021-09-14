Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00080697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00120443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00169826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.10 or 0.99762746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.67 or 0.06994529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00887091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

