Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Rogers worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

