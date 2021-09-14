Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 34,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,867,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

The stock has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

