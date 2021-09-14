Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.41.

ROOT traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,781. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

