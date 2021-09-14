Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $12.68

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $12.68 or 0.00026949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $355,115.94 and $2,555.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00171422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.96 or 1.00279931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.43 or 0.07178800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.56 or 0.00887263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.