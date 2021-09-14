Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.89% of Roper Technologies worth $934,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.07. 898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.91 and its 200-day moving average is $448.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

