Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $61,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $471.87 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

