Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROSGQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,782. Rosetta Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Rosetta Genomics Company Profile
