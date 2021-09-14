Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROSGQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,782. Rosetta Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. provides therapeutic, diagnostic product development and medical research services. The company develops and commercializes new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including DNA, microRNA and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, qPCR, microarrays, next generation sequencing and fluorescence in situ hybridization.

