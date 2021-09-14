Ross Jerrard Purchases 15,000 Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.61. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. Centamin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.91 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.10 ($2.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

CEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

