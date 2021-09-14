Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $56,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 258.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

ROST opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

