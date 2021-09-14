Rotten (ROT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,578.01

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $373,578.01 and $216.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00143741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00783132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 106,135,338 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

