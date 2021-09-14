Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ROIUF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Route1 has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.
About Route1
