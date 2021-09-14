Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ROIUF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Route1 has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About Route1

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

