Router Protocol (ROUTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $989,302.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $989,302.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00007561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,778,978 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.