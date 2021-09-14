Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.0857 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $858,700.08 and approximately $167,433.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

