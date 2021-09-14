Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.95. 96,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,440,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.