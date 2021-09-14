RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $166,698.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RES stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,833. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $901.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RPC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RPC by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.