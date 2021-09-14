RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $651,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.