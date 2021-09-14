RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,816.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $46,786.14 or 0.99981866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.39 million and approximately $116,816.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

