Rubic Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Rubic coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $30.77 million and $950,700.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubic has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

