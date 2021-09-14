Ruler Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2,018.31 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $2,018.31 and approximately $14,020.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00170545 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,592.87 or 0.99857341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.95 or 0.07113141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.00885899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

