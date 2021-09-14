RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RMBL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

