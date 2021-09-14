RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.
NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The stock has a market cap of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.90. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
