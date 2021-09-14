RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The stock has a market cap of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.90. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

