Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

