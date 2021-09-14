Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUSMF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Russel Metals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

