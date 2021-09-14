Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,883 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,143 shares of company stock worth $8,103,009. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.